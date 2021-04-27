LATEST

IPL 2021: Rahul narrowed the gap with Dhawan in Orange Cap race, Harshal Patel leads in Purple Cap race

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, a match was performed between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, which KKR simply captured by 5 wickets. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul scored 19 runs and he stays second within the Orange Cap race. Shikhar Dhawan stays on the high of this checklist with 259 runs, whereas Rahul’s account now has a complete of 240 runs. The match was performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the place KKR gained the toss and determined to bowl first. Punjab Kings might solely handle 123 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs, after which KKR managed to win the match by scoring 126 runs after dropping simply 5 wickets in 16.4 overs.

Prime 5 batsmen to have scored the best runs in IPL 2021 to date

Rank participant title Group Run
1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 259
2 Kl rahul Punjab kings 240
3 Faff du plassey Chennai superkings 214
4 Johnny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 211
5 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 201

Speaking concerning the Purple Cap contenders, Harshal Patel of RCB stays on high on this matter. Harshal has 15 wickets in his account. He’s adopted by Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals, who has 11 wickets in his account to date. There are not any bowlers from KKR and Punjab Kings within the top-5.

Prime 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant title Group The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15
2 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 11
3 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 9
4 Chris maurice Rajasthan Royals 9
5 Deepak Chahar Chennai superkings 8

The well-known Krishna Purple, who took three wickets from KKR, has reached quantity six within the race for the cap. Well-known has eight wickets in his account. However, Punjab Kings quick bowler Mohammed Shami took one wicket on this match and on this method his account has taken seven wickets on this IPL and he’s quantity seven within the Purple Cap race.

