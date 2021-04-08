IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals will have big responsibility on the shoulders of these 3 players – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

LATEST

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals will have big responsibility on the shoulders of these 3 players

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals will have big responsibility on the shoulders of these 3 players

Everyone remembers the first season as soon as the Rajasthan Royals are named in the IPL. After winning the title in the first edition, this team has not been able to enter the final so far. Although every time some new players are seen in the team, but there is not much improvement in the performance in this team.
There is a lack of consistency in the game of Rajasthan Royals every season. But this time some veterans have been included in the Rajasthan team. It will be interesting to see how the performance of this team will be now. Three veterans are discussed here, who will have a big responsibility on their shoulders.

Jose butler
This batsman has the full ability to turn the dice of the match at any time and he has shown it on some occasions. This time too, Jos Butler will have a big responsibility on his shoulders. He is also seen in form at the moment. He has not been very successful in the limited over series against India but no one should doubt his abilities.

Ben stokes
The veteran all-rounder is in superb form right now with the bat. In the limited overs series against the Indian team, his bat was run out. Apart from this, he will also have a lot of responsibility in bowling. Ben Stokes’ game will be worth watching and he can be called a key part of this team’s batting.

Chris morris
After his release from RCB, no one would have thought that Morris would become the most expensive selling player in IPL history. Morris will need to prove his utility as an all rounder. Morris will be responsible for weakening the opposition team while playing at number six or seven and taking wickets in bowling.

