LATEST

IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi caught Sunil Narayan’s improbable catch by diving, VIDEO viral

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The 21st match of IPL 2021 is being played between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after losing the toss in this match, Punjab scored just 123 runs on the scoreboard. When Kolkata’s innings started after Punjab, the Punjab bowlers also dismantled their top order and picked up three wickets for just 17 runs. Sunil Narine became the victim of fast bowler Arshdeep Singh as the third wicket. Here Narayan’s vigorous catch Ravi Bishnoi dived. This catch was so spectacular that many people called it the best catch of the season.

Rajasthan’s foreign players drought, players ask for loans from other teams

This incident happened in the third over of Kolkata’s innings. Before this wicket, Kolkata had lost the wickets of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Kolkata needed a strong partnership from here. In this over, Arshdeep gave 7 runs off the first five balls. Playing the last ball of the innings here, Narayan wanted to play a big shot, but the ball rose higher inside the boundary line. Fielding near the boundary, Ravi Bishnoi took a long run and dived and caught Narayan’s best catch.

Kangaroo bowler helped so many lakhs for oxygen supply in hospitals

Earlier, Kolkata had restricted the Punjab team to a modest score of 123 runs on the back of a strong performance by their bowlers led by the famous Krishna. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul scored 19 runs and was dismissed on the team score of 36. After this Chris Gayle zeroed and Deepak Hooda returned to the pavilion by scoring one run. Opener Mayank Agarwal scored 31 runs with the help of one fours and two sixes in 34 balls and was dismissed for the team’s score of 60 runs. Chris Jordan hit two sixes off the first three balls of the famous Krishna in the last over of the innings, but was then bowled on the fourth ball. Jordan hit a four and three sixes in 30 runs off 18 balls.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
64
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
61
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top