IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi caught Sunil Narayan’s improbable catch by diving, VIDEO viral

The 21st match of IPL 2021 is being played between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after losing the toss in this match, Punjab scored just 123 runs on the scoreboard. When Kolkata’s innings started after Punjab, the Punjab bowlers also dismantled their top order and picked up three wickets for just 17 runs. Sunil Narine became the victim of fast bowler Arshdeep Singh as the third wicket. Here Narayan’s vigorous catch Ravi Bishnoi dived. This catch was so spectacular that many people called it the best catch of the season.

This incident happened in the third over of Kolkata’s innings. Before this wicket, Kolkata had lost the wickets of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Kolkata needed a strong partnership from here. In this over, Arshdeep gave 7 runs off the first five balls. Playing the last ball of the innings here, Narayan wanted to play a big shot, but the ball rose higher inside the boundary line. Fielding near the boundary, Ravi Bishnoi took a long run and dived and caught Narayan’s best catch.

What a catch Ravi Bishnoi 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CxPLGnk2Hr — Bunny (@cricket_ffs) April 26, 2021

Earlier, Kolkata had restricted the Punjab team to a modest score of 123 runs on the back of a strong performance by their bowlers led by the famous Krishna. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul scored 19 runs and was dismissed on the team score of 36. After this Chris Gayle zeroed and Deepak Hooda returned to the pavilion by scoring one run. Opener Mayank Agarwal scored 31 runs with the help of one fours and two sixes in 34 balls and was dismissed for the team’s score of 60 runs. Chris Jordan hit two sixes off the first three balls of the famous Krishna in the last over of the innings, but was then bowled on the fourth ball. Jordan hit a four and three sixes in 30 runs off 18 balls.