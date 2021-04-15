IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin will have a chance to create history, will take this big record as soon as he takes a wicket

India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can maintain an enormous file towards Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Ashwin is one wicket away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket. 34-year-old Ashwin has 139 wickets within the IPL. Other than this, he has taken 52 wickets in 46 T20 Internationals for India. He has taken the remainder of the wickets within the home circuit.

Ashwin is the sixth highest wicket taker in IPL. Sri Lankan quick bowler Lasith Malinga leads the listing, taking 170 wickets. India’s Amit Mishra is second within the listing of highest wicket takers within the IPL. His identify is 160 wickets. Piyush Chawla has 156 wickets, Dwayne Bravo has 154 wickets and Harbhajan Singh has 150 wickets. If Ashwin takes one wicket, he’ll turn into the primary bowler in India to have taken 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

The match between Delhi and Rajasthan will likely be performed at 7.30 pm on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Prithvi Shaw will attempt to bat brilliantly on this match as nicely. Delhi led the brand new captain Rishabh Pant by defeating the Chennai Tremendous Kings with a win of the event. On the similar time, Rajasthan Royals needed to face defeat of their first match towards Punjab Kings. Delhi have received their final 5 matches towards Rajasthan.