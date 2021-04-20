IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja caught four catches against Rajasthan Royals, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 8-year-old tweet went viral

Within the twelfth match of IPL 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets from CSK and with this he additionally took 4 nice catches. Jadeja as soon as once more dominated the social media as a consequence of his fielding and was praised by the followers. Throughout this, the tweet made by Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni about Jadeja’s fielding 8 years in the past is turning into fairly viral.

Sir jadeja would not run to take the catch however the ball finds him and lands on his hand – Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

In 2013, Dhoni wrote on Ravindra Jadeja’s fantastic fielding, tweeting, “Sir Jadeja doesn’t rush to take a catch, however the ball finds him and falls in his arms.” This tweet by Dhoni is turning into fiercely viral on social media. Jadeja has completed an incredible fielding to this point this season. He had a direct throw to KL Rahul in opposition to Punjab Kings, whereas in the identical match Chris Gayle caught an incredible catch. Towards Rajasthan, Jaddu made an incredible comeback after taking 21 runs in his first two overs within the bowling, bowling out Jos Buttler and Shivam Dubey in the identical over to show CSK in the direction of CSK.

Jadeja celebrates in a novel manner by taking fourth catch within the match, VIDEO viral

Batting first after shedding the toss in opposition to Rajasthan, Chennai Tremendous Kings scored 189 runs shedding 9 wickets in 20 overs. For the workforce, Faf Duplesey scored 33 and Ambati Rayudu performed an excellent innings of 27 runs in 17 balls. Chasing a goal of 189 runs, Rajasthan’s workforce was capable of rating solely 143 runs after shedding 9 wickets in 20 overs. In CSK bowling, Moin Ali took three wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets. With this win, Chennai reached the second place within the level desk.