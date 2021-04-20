LATEST

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates in a unique way by taking fourth catch against Rajasthan Royals, VIDEO went viral

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

On Monday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs because of the good bowling of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2 wickets for 28 runs) and Moin Ali (three wickets for seven runs). . Chennai thus received their second win in three matches whereas Rajasthan suffered a second defeat in three matches. On this Chennai victory, Jadeja caught 4 catches, bowling and likewise fielding with fielding. As quickly as he caught the fourth catch, the followers acquired to see his new celebration.

CSK wins on Jadeja-Moin’s energy, Dhoni explains the explanation for Rajasthan’s defeat

Ravindra Jadeja took a particular ‘chowka’ by catching catches of Manan Vohra, Ryan Parag, Chris Maurice and Jaydev Unadkat on this match. He caught maintain of Jayadev Unadkat and began celebrating it in a novel means. Jadeja first confirmed a gesture displaying 4 fingers, and after that, with a hand on his ear, he was seen laughing whereas pointing on the telephone. His fashion was effectively favored by his followers.

IPL 2021: Unable to fail once more, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson mentioned, I’ll proceed my fashion

Within the match, Chennai scored a difficult rating of 188 for 9 in 20 overs from the Atishi innings of Faf du Plessis (33), Moin Ali (26) and Ambati Rayudu (27). In response to this purpose, Rajasthan was in a position to rating 143 runs regardless of a blistering innings of 49 runs by Jos Buttler. The staff was in an excellent place, scoring 87 runs for 2 wickets at one time. At the moment Butler was on the crease by scoring 49 runs, however Jadeja bowled Butler off the primary lovely ball of the twelfth over after which broke Rajasthan’s again by lbw to Shivam Dubey on the final ball in the identical over.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top