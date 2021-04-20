IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates in a unique way by taking fourth catch against Rajasthan Royals, VIDEO went viral

On Monday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs because of the good bowling of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2 wickets for 28 runs) and Moin Ali (three wickets for seven runs). . Chennai thus received their second win in three matches whereas Rajasthan suffered a second defeat in three matches. On this Chennai victory, Jadeja caught 4 catches, bowling and likewise fielding with fielding. As quickly as he caught the fourth catch, the followers acquired to see his new celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja took a particular ‘chowka’ by catching catches of Manan Vohra, Ryan Parag, Chris Maurice and Jaydev Unadkat on this match. He caught maintain of Jayadev Unadkat and began celebrating it in a novel means. Jadeja first confirmed a gesture displaying 4 fingers, and after that, with a hand on his ear, he was seen laughing whereas pointing on the telephone. His fashion was effectively favored by his followers.

A powerful victory for @ChennaiIPL towards #RR by 45 runs. 4 nice catches and a pair of wickets for @imjadeja 👏👏#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/xMtP2v2elL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021

Within the match, Chennai scored a difficult rating of 188 for 9 in 20 overs from the Atishi innings of Faf du Plessis (33), Moin Ali (26) and Ambati Rayudu (27). In response to this purpose, Rajasthan was in a position to rating 143 runs regardless of a blistering innings of 49 runs by Jos Buttler. The staff was in an excellent place, scoring 87 runs for 2 wickets at one time. At the moment Butler was on the crease by scoring 49 runs, however Jadeja bowled Butler off the primary lovely ball of the twelfth over after which broke Rajasthan’s again by lbw to Shivam Dubey on the final ball in the identical over.