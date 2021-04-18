LATEST

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell studded second consecutive Fifty, Virender Sehwag trolled Punjab Kings

Within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore tackle Kolkata Knight Riders. Glenn Maxval batted as soon as once more for RCB. India’s former opener Virender Sehwag shared an fascinating meme on Twitter after Maxwell’s innings. He trolled the Punjab Kings by means of this meme. Punjab Kings launched Maxwell after their poor efficiency final 12 months.

Virender Sehwag tweeted and shared a scene of the Bollywood movie Ludo. He wrote within the caption that it was good to see Maxwell enjoying on this IPL to one of the best of his potential. In the meantime Maxval to the homeowners of his earlier staff. For Punjab Kings, Maxwal had scored simply 108 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2020. Considerably, this season, Maxval has to date hit two fifty. They’ve these two Fifty herbs consecutively. Glenn Maxwell had scored 59 runs off 41 balls towards Hyderabad.

Maxwell smashed 78 off 49 balls with 9 fours and three sixes within the ongoing match towards KKR. Maxwell accomplished his fifty off 28 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and a couple of sixes. AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls. Earlier, Virat Kohli determined to bat first by successful the toss. RCB have scored 204 runs, dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs, batting first.

