IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR LIVE: Bangalore won the toss, decided to bat

There are two matches to be performed at the moment within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The primary match is being performed between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RCB gained the toss and determined to bat first in opposition to KKR. There was a change within the taking part in eleven of RCB.

RCB’s Taking part in XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devadatta Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jameson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR’s Taking part in XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Well-known Krishna, Varun Chakraborty.

RCB have performed two matches thus far and have gained in each, whereas KKR have gained one match and suffered defeat in a single. Speaking in regards to the level desk, RCB is on the second place, whereas KKR is on the sixth place. If RCB wins this match, the purpose will attain the highest within the desk.