LATEST

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Michael Vaughan happy with the batting of Glenn Maxval, tweeting this prediction

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore tackle Kolkata Knight Riders. Glenn Maxval batted stormy for RCB. Former England captain Michael Vaughan can be very pleased with Maxval’s batting. He stated about Maxval by tweeting that he may very well be the event of the participant this season.

Michael Vaughan tweeted and wrote that Glenn Maxval likes to bat. He can end the season with the Event of the Participant. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can do that beneath him. RCB is trying the strongest. Considerably, this season, Maxval has up to now hit two fifty.

Maxwell smashed 78 off 49 balls with 9 fours and three sixes within the ongoing match in opposition to KKR. Pat Cummins took his wicket. Maxwell accomplished his fifty off 28 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and a pair of sixes. Earlier, Virat Kohli determined to bat first by successful the toss. RCB have scored 204 runs, shedding 4 wickets in 20 overs, batting first. RCB has made a change within the staff in as we speak’s match. Rajat Patidar has been included within the taking part in eleven rather than Daniel Christian.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
25
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top