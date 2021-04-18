IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Michael Vaughan happy with the batting of Glenn Maxval, tweeting this prediction

Within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore tackle Kolkata Knight Riders. Glenn Maxval batted stormy for RCB. Former England captain Michael Vaughan can be very pleased with Maxval’s batting. He stated about Maxval by tweeting that he may very well be the event of the participant this season.

Michael Vaughan tweeted and wrote that Glenn Maxval likes to bat. He can end the season with the Event of the Participant. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can do that beneath him. RCB is trying the strongest. Considerably, this season, Maxval has up to now hit two fifty.

Love watching @Gmaxi_32 Bat .. He would possibly simply find yourself being the participant of the event .. slightly below the radar in the identical staff as @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 !!! @RCBTweets trying the strongest I’ve seen them … #IPL2021 @cricbuzz — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 18, 2021

Maxwell smashed 78 off 49 balls with 9 fours and three sixes within the ongoing match in opposition to KKR. Pat Cummins took his wicket. Maxwell accomplished his fifty off 28 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and a pair of sixes. Earlier, Virat Kohli determined to bat first by successful the toss. RCB have scored 204 runs, shedding 4 wickets in 20 overs, batting first. RCB has made a change within the staff in as we speak’s match. Rajat Patidar has been included within the taking part in eleven rather than Daniel Christian.