IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Preity Zinta trolls after Glenn Maxwell’s batting batting, some such MEMEs go viral

Within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore tackle Kolkata Knight Riders. Glenn Maxval batted as soon as once more for RCB. He made his second consecutive Fifty stud for RCB. After Maxwell’s Fifty, social media customers trolled Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta.

Many social customers of Preity Zinta shared on social media. Punjab Kings launched Maxwell after their poor efficiency final yr. For Punjab Kings, Maxwal had scored simply 108 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2020. Considerably, this season, Maxval has thus far hit two fifty. They’ve these two Fifty herbs consecutively.

Preity Zinta after promoting Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/vdBJJvM2jM – Pakchikpak Raja Babu (araHaramiParindey) April 18, 2021

Preity Zinta watching

Maxwell coming again in type pic.twitter.com/3O1nxQXX8J – VARMA ™ (@OnlyforPrabhass) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell had scored 59 runs off 41 balls towards Hyderabad. Maxwell scored 78 runs in 49 matches towards KKR at this time with the assistance of 9 fours and three sixes. Maxwell accomplished his fifty off 28 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and a couple of sixes. AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls. Earlier, Virat Kohli determined to bat first by successful the toss. RCB have scored 204 runs, shedding 4 wickets in 20 overs, batting first.

