IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: when, where and how to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming and live telecast

Kolkata Knight Riders captained by Eoin Morgan will tackle Virat Kohli’s staff Royal Challengers Bangalore with a hat-trick of victories within the first match of the day on Sunday. Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets on the final ball within the opening match of the match after which defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. However, Kolkata had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs of their first match, however within the subsequent match they confronted a 10-run defeat in opposition to Mumbai. Kolkata had stopped Mumbai for 152 runs however the staff itself went allout for 142 runs.

After the efficiency of the final match in Kolkata, the staff’s co-owner and Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan additionally apologized to the followers on social media for this efficiency of his staff. Kolkata will now should carry out higher than the earlier match for this match to be held on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Bangalore staff, led by Indian captain Virat, anticipated some higher performances from their gamers of their third match of the match after a two-wicket win in opposition to Mumbai within the inaugural match after which a six-run shut win in opposition to Hyderabad. Can have to take action that the staff can preserve its profitable rhythm. Tell us when, the place and the way to watch this match-

When and the place will this match be performed?

The tenth match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore might be performed on Sunday 18 April on the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

In accordance with Indian time, this match will begin at 3:30 pm. The toss might be half an hour earlier than the match, which is 3:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?

You possibly can watch the reside telecast of the tenth match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?

It is possible for you to to look at the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.