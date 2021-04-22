IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Bangalore won the toss against Rajasthan Royals, decided to bowl

Within the sixteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals as we speak. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On this match Bangalore have determined to bowl first after successful the toss. Virat Kohli-led RCB has not misplaced a single match this season. He has performed three matches thus far and has gained all three. Alternatively, in case you speak about Rajasthan Royals, then they’ve gained solely one of many three matches thus far. RCB is at second and Rajasthan at quantity seven within the level desk.

LIVE UPDATES

7:00 PM: On this match Bangalore have determined to bowl first after successful the toss.