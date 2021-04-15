LATEST

IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH: Mohammad Siraj told why captain Virat Kohli gave the ball to Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Washington Sundar, who overturned the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore quick bowler Mohammad Siraj believes spin bowler all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has proved his utility by taking part in a match-winning efficiency in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahmed overturned the image with three wickets in the identical over. RCB gained the match by six runs regardless of scoring 149 runs for eight wickets.

Siraj stated after the match, ‘Each Shahbaz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar had carried out brilliantly within the apply matches. We acquired an additional choice with the arrival of Shahbaz as an all-rounder. The wicket was gradual and taking a activate which Shahbaz proved efficient. Shahbaz took the wickets of Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad within the seventeenth over.

Siraj stated, “Washington Sundar additionally had overs left however Virat Bhai thought that there are two succesful batsmen on the crease, then the left-arm spinner ought to be employed. He troubled Manish Pandey in his first over. The choice handy him over proved to be right.

