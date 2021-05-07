IPL 2021: Remaining matches of IPL can be done in this country, this big news has come out

Since the 14th season of the IPL has been postponed, everyone is excited to know when it will be put forward, so there is news that this popular tournament can be made in England. There are reports of an offer from English County to conduct the remaining 31 matches of IPL.

Significantly, the new season of IPL being played in India was postponed after 29 matches, this decision was taken by the BCCI at the Emergency meeting of the IPL Governing Council on Tuesday, 4 May. In fact, the remaining matches of the IPL were postponed by the board indefinitely after the players found corona positive inside the team bubble.

While a report says an English county group has shown interest in hosting the remaining season of IPL 2021 in September this year, according to ESPNcricinfo’s report MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lankshire have sent a letter to the ECB, this letter In the second week of September this year, a plan has been sent to hold the remaining matches.