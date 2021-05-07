ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2021: Remaining matches of IPL can be done in this country, this big news has come out

Avatar

Since the 14th season of the IPL has been postponed, everyone is excited to know when it will be put forward, so there is news that this popular tournament can be made in England. There are reports of an offer from English County to conduct the remaining 31 matches of IPL.

Significantly, the new season of IPL being played in India was postponed after 29 matches, this decision was taken by the BCCI at the Emergency meeting of the IPL Governing Council on Tuesday, 4 May. In fact, the remaining matches of the IPL were postponed by the board indefinitely after the players found corona positive inside the team bubble.

While a report says an English county group has shown interest in hosting the remaining season of IPL 2021 in September this year, according to ESPNcricinfo’s report MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lankshire have sent a letter to the ECB, this letter In the second week of September this year, a plan has been sent to hold the remaining matches.

Related Items:

Most Popular

59
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top