IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting told Rishabh Pant, champion player, in this case, Virat Kohli-like Ken Williamson

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting described wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant because the winner and mentioned that his considering course of as captain was just like that of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. In Pant’s debut match as captain within the IPL, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Tremendous Kings and Ponting believes they’ve nice vitality. Ponting informed ‘Cricket.com.au’, ‘You need his (Pant) type of participant to play a task within the match as quickly as potential and bat for the utmost time.’

The previous Australia captain mentioned, ‘The way in which he thinks is de facto like Virat or Kane. Now that he’s on the crease on the finish, you’ll win more often than not, irrespective of what number of runs you need to rating. The Delhi Capitals coach lauded the captain of the crew, saying, “He’s energetic and you’ll hear it from behind the wicket, he likes to be concerned within the match and he’s the winner.”

Pant can perceive that folks elevate questions on his wicketkeeping however Ponting believes that he confirmed nice enchancment in the course of the sequence towards England. On Pant’s comparability with former teammate Adam Gilchrist, he mentioned, “He was unbelievable.” A batsman of this type will at all times be in contrast. Ponting mentioned, “There isn’t a doubt that the wicketkeeping of Gilli (Gilchrist) was higher than Pant.”

He additional mentioned, ‘The way in which I noticed him wicketkeeping on turning pitches in India (towards England), I feel he did higher wicketkeeping than I believed. If his batting additionally improves together with his wicketkeeping, he will be India’s wicketkeeper in Check cricket for the subsequent 10 to 12 years. The coach, nonetheless, admitted that the earlier season of the IPL was not among the finest seasons for Pant.

