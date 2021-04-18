IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma said after the win, playing these 2 bowlers of Hyderabad is not easy

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma credited the bowlers after registering a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad within the Indian Premier League on Saturday, saying that his crew must do nicely within the center overs at batting. He praised the bowlers and stated, “The bowling unit carried out brilliantly. We knew it might not be simple (chasing the run for the Sunrisers). When you may have such a pitch and the bowler bowls in keeping with the plan, then your job as a captain turns into simple. Raheit has praised two Hyderabad bowlers after the win.

IPL level desk: Mumbai on high with victory, Hyderabad not open account

On the award ceremony after the match, Rohit stated that his crew had put up a superb rating however they should bat higher within the center overs. He stated, ‘I felt that this rating is sweet on this pitch. Each groups took benefit of Powerplay. We are able to bat higher within the center overs. His crew had bowlers like Rashid Khan and Mujib ur Rehman, in opposition to whom it was not simple to attain runs. The pitch was getting slower and it was not simple to attain in opposition to spinners or quick bowlers.

Pollard hits Mujib’s ball, the longest Six-VIDEO of IPL 2021

Man of the Match Pollard stated that the runs scored within the final over performed a key function within the crew’s victory. He stated, ‘We now have to discover a method to rating extra runs within the final over. At this time I raised some extras, which helped the crew. On such pitches, the scenario is tough in case you have much less balls to play. However we follow such conditions. ‘ The West Indies veteran stated, “Such a win builds confidence and I am glad to do my job.”