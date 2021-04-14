LATEST

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma’s shoes, fans are praising once again in discussion

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma continued to make use of his footwear to spotlight wildlife and environmental points and to unfold consciousness to free the oceans plastic within the Indian Premier League (IPL) match towards Kolkata Knight Riders final night time. We wore footwear with an image of a turtle (massive turtle) in blue water. Rohit appealed to save lots of the species of extinct rhinos by sporting footwear with an image of a horned rhinoceros within the inaugural match of the IPL.

ICC Rating: Babar Azam turns into number-1 ODI batsman, surpassing Virat

He wrote on his Instagram after the match towards Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 that it’s everybody’s duty to enhance the world and everybody must work for it. In accordance with this, ‘this time Rohit’s footwear had an image of a turtle in blue water, sporting which he insisted on defending the seas from plastic waste’. He has already raised the difficulty of plastic air pollution within the sea. He seems to be on a mission and it will likely be fascinating to see what image footwear he wears within the subsequent match.

Rohit left Warner and Dhawan behind, Virat Kohli on prime on this matter

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs in an exhilarating match on Tuesday. Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell took 5 wickets, forcing your complete crew of Mumbai to bat for 152 runs. In response, KKR’s rating was 122 runs for 3 wickets in 14.5 overs at one time. KKR wanted 30 runs off 31 balls with seven wickets remaining. The Mumbai Indians bowlers then bowled so tightly towards the KKR batsmen that the crew was 10 runs behind the goal.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
9
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
9
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top