IPL 2021 RR vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant know who was responsible for the defeat against Rajasthan Royals

On 15 April within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Batting first, the Delhi Capitals set a goal of 148 runs and the Rajasthan Royals had misplaced 5 wickets for 42 runs at one time. It appeared that Delhi Capitals would win the match, however Chris Morris and David Miller gained the group. Skipper Rishabh Pant blamed the bowlers for this defeat of Delhi Capitals.

Chris Morris led Rajasthan to victory towards Delhi with a six

Pant mentioned after the match, ‘I feel the bowlers began off very properly however in the long run we gave them (Rajasthan Royals batsmen) an opportunity to dominate. We might bowl higher. ‘ Pant mentioned that his bowlers needed to face bother as a consequence of dew. He mentioned, ‘Dew was very excessive. I feel we scored 15 to twenty runs much less. However there have been some optimistic sides of this match, the bowlers acquired off to a superb begin. We hope that sooner or later we will win. I feel there was extra dew within the second innings than within the first innings, as a consequence of which we needed to do one thing totally different as a result of the sluggish ball was not stopping.

IPL 2021 Level Desk: Mumbai and Punjab acquired the advantage of Delhi’s defeat

Rishabh Pant scored the best 51 runs for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals didn’t get a single six within the innings. David Miller smashed 62 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. Chris Morris returned for 18 off 18 balls with no six and through this he hit 4 sixes. Morris gained the Rajasthan Royals with a six. Rajasthan Royals gained the match by scoring 150 runs for seven wickets in 19.4 overs.

