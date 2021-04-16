LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs DC: Ponting not happy with captain Rishabh Pant’s decision not to bowl full four overs from Ashwin, will ask for clarification

Head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting isn’t proud of a call by captain Rishabh Pant in the course of the match in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. Ricky Ponting stated that we didn’t bowl the complete 4 overs from R Ashwin that it was a mistake made by our aspect. Ashwin spent simply 14 runs in three overs of his quota. Ponting stated he would sit down with captain Pant to debate why Ashwin was not bowled the complete 4 overs. Ashwin had one save of the account, however regardless of this, Pant handed the ball to Marcus Stoinis.

After the match, Ponting stated, “I feel he bowled brilliantly, so it was a mistake made by our aspect that we didn’t get him full overs.” Pant handed the ball to Stoinis instead of Ashwin and added 15 runs in that over to the Rajasthan Royals account, together with three fours from David Miller. Ponting stated that he would speak to Captain Pant about this.

He stated, ‘He gave simply 14 runs in three overs, didn’t give a single boundary. The final match was dangerous for him, after that he labored very laborious on his bowling and made positive that he didn’t make a mistake on this match. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs, in response, Rajasthan Royals scored 150 runs for seven wickets in 19.4 overs.

