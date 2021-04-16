LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs DC: Sehwag’s ‘Paisa Mila Par But No Respect’ tweet for Chris Morris goes viral

Through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the tweets of Virender Sehwag, former cricketer of Staff India, have gotten fairly viral. To this point, Sehwag has tweeted after nearly all of the matches and he’s being properly favored. The tweet that he made for Chris Morris after the match performed between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is getting fiercely viral. When the Rajasthan Royals had been to attain 5 runs off the final two balls towards Punjab Kings, captain Sanju Samson refused to take a single, which was additionally debated quite a bit. Towards Delhi Capitals, Morris scored 36 not out off 18 balls, which included 4 sixes. Morris led the staff to victory with a six. After which Sehwag tweeted a humorous tackle him.

Samson stated, seeing Morris’ 4 sixes, I by no means take that single

Sehwag shared Chris Morris ‘photograph of the primary match and the second match, writing,’ Picture-1, final match: Cash acquired however no respect. Picture 2, of the match towards Delhi Capitals: It’s known as respect. Honor too, cash too, properly Chris Morris. ‘

Know who was accountable for Rishabh Pant’s loss towards Rajasthan

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 147 for eight wickets in 20 overs within the match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. In reply, Rajasthan Royals had misplaced 5 wickets for 42 runs. It appeared that the Delhi Capitals would simply win the match, however David Miller and Chris Morris mixed to provide the staff a convincing win. It was Rajasthan Royals’ first win this season.

