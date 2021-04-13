LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Arguments over Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson not taking singles, know who said what from Kumar Sangakkara to Sanjay Manjrekar

The Rajasthan Royals suffered a four-run defeat of their opening match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) towards the Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals wanted 5 runs to win on the final ball, however skipper Sanju Samson was caught by Deepak Hooda off Arshdeep Singh for a six. Really Rajasthan Royals wanted 5 runs to win on the final two balls, on the fifth ball of the final over, Sanju Samson was on strike and had an opportunity to take a single, however despatched again Chris Morris on the different finish and He stored the strike on the final ball. A debate has arisen about this. Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has spoken on this.

Manjrekar wrote on Twitter, ‘It was extra doubtless that Sanju Samson would hit sixes and never that new batsman Chris Morris would hit fours. Samson’s resolution to maintain the strike with himself on the final ball was right. Former Indian cricketer Snehal Pradhan has additionally made the correct resolution to not take Samson’s single. Sangakkara mentioned after the match, ‘I feel Sanju backed himself that he would lead the group to victory. He missed doing so from just a few yards. It’s important to take accountability and it was good to see Sanju doing this.

Samson is captaining the Rajasthan Royals this season. He performed a superb innings of 119 runs, however couldn’t win the group. Nevertheless, he obtained the Man of the Match award. Samson turned the primary participant of the IPL to attain a century in a captaincy debut.

