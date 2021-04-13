LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Co-owner Preity Zinta arrives at stadium to cheer Punjab Kings; Reaction was like this

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the franchise workforce Punjab Kings has come out with new names and new jerseys. The Kings XI Punjab workforce named itself Punjab Kings earlier than this season and likewise modified the jersey. With a brand new title and a brand new jersey, this workforce has made an ideal begin to the journey of IPL 2021. Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs of their opening match. Throughout this match, the workforce’s co-owner Preity Zinta additionally appeared on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After this victory, Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter that this workforce won’t cease giving coronary heart assaults.

Preity Zinta wrote, ‘Wow what a recreation! We have now a brand new title, a brand new jersey, however Sadda won’t cease giving us a coronary heart assault within the Punjab recreation. What to do? There was no good recreation for us, however in the long run it was completely good. Wow KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and all the opposite gamers within the workforce.

Speaking concerning the match, Punjab Kings have been invited to bat first by Rajasthan Royals. Punjab Kings scored 221 runs for six wickets in 20 overs, in reply Rajasthan Royals workforce may rating 217 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs and misplaced the match by 4 runs. Captain Sanju Samson scored 119 runs for Rajasthan Royals, however couldn’t win the workforce.

