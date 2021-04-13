IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Deepak Hooda’s fast batting, Fans fiercely beat Krunal Pandya

Taking part in for the Punjab Kings within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Deepak Hooda scored a quickfire 64 off 28 balls in opposition to the Rajasthan Royals. After this innings of Deepak Hooda, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya began trending on social media. After this innings of Deepak, the followers have fiercely crushed Krunal. Truly each these gamers play for Baroda and just lately got here out of the Deepak Bio bubble earlier than the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and made some severe allegations in opposition to Krunal Pandya.

Salim’s 11-year-old tweet shared how Wasim Jaffer matches

Deepak had written a letter to the Baroda Cricket Affiliation accusing Baroda captain Krunal and stated that Krunal had abused him in entrance of the gamers of the staff. After this, Deepak didn’t play for the Baroda staff for the complete season. As quickly as Deepak began batting, the followers on Twitter began listening to Krunal Pandya. Krunal performs for the IPL franchise staff Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021 Level Desk: PBKS leaves RCB behind, CSK in poor situation

Some such trolls, Krunal Pandya

Very Excited To See Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda Within the Coming coming #MIvsPBKS match…🔥🤩 In the meantime Upcoming Scenes from #VivoIPL2021 …😉😏😉#DeepakHooda #Krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/7cSkaIkfTD — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 12, 2021

Speaking concerning the match, Punjab Kings had been invited to bat first by Rajasthan Royals. Punjab Kings scored 221 runs for six wickets in 20 overs, in reply Rajasthan Royals staff might rating 217 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs and misplaced the match by 4 runs. Captain Sanju Samson scored 119 runs for Rajasthan Royals, however couldn’t win the staff.