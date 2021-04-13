IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Virender Sehwag’s tweet about Sakariya will make you emotional too, Chetan did not know the news of his brother’s suicide for 10 days

Rajasthan Royals quick bowler Chetan Sakaria performed his debut match within the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday together with the match in opposition to Punjab Kings. In his first match, Sakaria has been very impressed together with his bowling and fielding. Sakaria took 31 runs in his 4 overs and took three wickets. Aside from this, he caught such a terrific catch by Nicholas Puran, which is troublesome to imagine on the eyes. The journey to succeed in right here has been very troublesome for Sakariya. Virender Sehwag, former cricketer of Group India, wrote a tweet for him after the Rajasthan Royals misplaced by 4 runs, which additionally, you will grow to be emotional by studying.

Sharing an interview of Sakaria’s mom, Sehwag wrote, ‘Chetan Sakaria’s brother died a number of months in the past from Suicide. His mother and father didn’t inform him this for 10 days as he was taking part in within the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. What does cricket imply to those younger cricketers and their mother and father. The IPL actually fulfills Indian goals and a few tales are completely extraordinary. Chetan’s mom advised in an interview that after which struggles, her son has reached this level.

This yr, Rajasthan Royals purchased Sakaria for Rs 1.20 crore. Chetan’s father was a lorry driver, after having three accidents, he’s now absolutely bedridden and unable to earn. Chetan’s mom stated that Chetan used to work at a stationery store to assist the household financially. When Sakaria got here to know that her brother had died of suicide, she didn’t speak to anybody for per week and didn’t eat something.