IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Wasim Jaffer sharing Salman Khan’s 11-year-old tweet, how was the condition of the match

On Monday, within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Punjab Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs within the final ball drawn. The batsmen of each the groups carried out brilliantly within the excessive scoring match, however in the long run, the Punjab Kings crew captained by KL Rahul was defeated. Captain Sanju Samson smashed 119 runs for Rajasthan Royals, however couldn’t attain the crew victory. On the final ball, Rajasthan Royals wanted 5 runs to win, it appeared that Samson would give Rajasthan Royals the victory with a six, however Arshdeep Singh bought them out and led the Punjab Kings to victory. After the match, Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer shared Salman Khan’s 11-year-old tweet and instructed how the match was going.

Samson’s century overshadows Rahul’s innings, Punjab wins by 4 runs

Even earlier than the match, Jaffer shared the seven-year-old tweet of Salman Khan, by which Salman requested if Zinta’s crew gained? The co-owner of the Punjab Kings franchise crew is Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. After the match, Jaffer shared Salman’s 11-year-old tweet, by which he wrote, “Bhishum-bhishum, dhishum dhishum dard ahan dhishkaun”. Fours and sixes had been rained closely on this match. Within the match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the Punjab Kings scored 221 runs for six wickets in 20 overs after being invited to bat first.

Rahul’s good innings towards Rajasthan, made a particular report for Punjab

In reply, Rajasthan Royals had been capable of rating 217 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul smashed 91 runs off 50 balls, whereas Deepak Hooda made 64 off 28 balls. Aside from these two, Chris Gayle scored 40 runs off 28 balls. Chetan Sakaria took three wickets for Rajasthan Royals, whereas Chris Morris took two wickets.

For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson smashed 119 off 63 balls, whereas Ryan Parag scored 25 off 11 balls. Jose Butler contributed 25 runs off 13 balls. Shivam Dubey was dismissed for 23 runs off 15 balls. Sanju Samson was dismissed on the final ball of the match and thus the Punjab Kings began their IPL journey this season with a win.