IPL 2021 RR vs RCB: Mohammad Siraj’s ball is getting much praise, the umpire had to change the decision

To date within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) quick bowler Mohammad Siraj has bowled brilliantly. This bowler has bowled essentially the most dot balls on this season. Siraj might not have taken a lot wickets, however he has proven numerous distress in spending runs. There’s numerous speak in regards to the ball which Siraj dismissed David Miller towards Rajasthan Royals. Miller lbw to Siraj’s actual yorker ball.

In truth, first Siraj was declared not out by the umpire, however after that Virat Kohli took the assessment. Siraj regarded very assured in regards to the wicket on this ball and Virat too shortly took a assessment. Siraj bowled a superbly correct yorker on the leg stump, which Miller couldn’t perceive in any respect. The ball hit Miller’s footwear earlier than being hit on the bat and that’s the reason RCB took a assessment they usually additionally benefited from it.

On this manner, the inform miller received out with out opening the account. Rajasthan Royals scored 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shivam Dubey contributed 46 and Rahul Tewatia contributed 40 runs. Siraj took three wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs.

