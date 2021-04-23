IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli in special style dedicate to his daughter Vamika, watch video

Within the sixteenth match of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets on Thursday. On this match, Devdutt Padikkal scored a not out 101 for Bangalore. On the similar time, RCB captain Virat Kohli additionally scored a half century. Kohli gave a particular response after finishing his fifty on the second ball of the thirteenth over. After finishing FIFTY, Virat gave a flying kiss first. He then made the cradle with each his fingers. It’s clear that Kohli did this Fifty Dedicate to his daughter.

Virat Kohli’s video of his daughter Vamika successful victory is turning into viral on social media. Considerably, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika was born on 11 January. Virat Kohli scored 72 not out in 47 balls on this match. That is his greatest efficiency ever in IPL 2021. RCB have received all 4 of their matches up to now this season and are on the prime of the factors desk.

Speaking about this match, RCB captain Virat Kohli determined to bowl first after successful the toss. Rajasthan, batting first, scored 177 runs, dropping 9 wickets. RCB achieved the goal with none wickets in 16.3 overs because of unbeaten innings of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 101 and made his first century within the IPL. He scored 101 off 52 balls. In his innings, he hit 11 fours and 6 sixes. He grew to become Corona constructive earlier than the event started. After this, after becoming a member of the destructive report, he joined RCB.

