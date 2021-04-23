LATEST

IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli told what Padikkal told him when he got close to century

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Devdutt Padikkal scored a century in opposition to Rajasthan Royals within the sixteenth match of IPL 2021. His unbeaten 101-run knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win the match by 10 wickets. RCB captain Virat Kohli revealed that when Devdutt Padikkal was near his century, he informed me to not fear about his century. Devdutt Padikkal accomplished his century in 51 balls. That is his first century within the IPL. He and Virat Kohli shared an unbeaten 181-run partnership for the primary wicket. Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 runs.

Kohli informed after the match was over when Padikkal was nearing his century. Then he informed me that you simply play your pictures, chase the goal, don’t care about his century as a result of there are numerous extra good innings left. Padikkal scored essentially the most runs for RCB in IPL 2020. With this, Kohli mentioned that those that have been questioning Padikkal would shut their mouths of such critics. Kohli additional mentioned that it was an amazing innings. He batted excellently final season. There was a whole lot of speak about him not having the ability to progress past 30 runs. It was a superb pitch for batting.

RCB has had an amazing journey to date in IPL 2021. He has gained all 4 of his matches and is on the high of the purpose desk. Then again, in Rajasthan, it has suffered a 3rd defeat in 4 matches and is at quantity seven with two factors. Within the match performed yesterday, Rajasthan batting first scored 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs, which Bangalore achieved by shedding no wickets in 16.3 overs.

Kohli devoted Devoted Fifty to daughter Vamika in a particular manner, watch video

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
46
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
44
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
41
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top