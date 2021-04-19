IPL 2021: Sam Karan hits a six in tennis style against Rajasthan Royals most successful bowler, VIDEO viral

Chennai Tremendous Kings set a giant goal of 189 runs in opposition to Rajasthan Royals after shedding the toss on Monday in IPL 2021. The staff was in a superb place for 120 runs for 3 wickets in 13 overs at one time, however later, because of the sturdy bowling of Chetan Sakaria and Chris Maurice, they have been in a position so as to add 68 runs within the final seven overs. No Chennai batsman turned a superb begin into a giant innings. Sam Karan, who got here to batting at quantity eight for Chennai, scored 13 runs from 6 balls. Throughout this, he hit a six off Sakariya within the type of tennis.

Followers began praising him on social media by hitting a six on this type. Sakaria proved to be Rajasthan’s most profitable bowler on this match. He took the very best three wickets for 36 runs. The particular factor is that his wickets embody large names like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Aside from him, Chris Maurice took two wickets for 33 runs.

Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for the staff scoring 33 runs from Chennai. Faf returned from 33 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and two sixes in 17 balls on the staff’s rating of 45. Aside from them, Ambati Rayudu (27) and Moin Ali (26) additionally couldn’t make the most of a superb begin. Dwayne Bravo scored an unbeaten 20 from eight balls with the assistance of two fours and a six. Chennai’s rating additionally contributed to 14 further runs.

