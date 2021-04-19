LATEST

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan snatches Orange Cap from Maxwell, Purple cap captures Harshal

The primary double header within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was performed on Sunday (April 18). Within the first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs. On this match, Glenn Maxwell smashed 78 runs and the Orange Cap bought his head adorned, however this Orange Cap couldn’t keep on his head for lengthy, as Shikhar Dhawan scored 92 runs in his second match of the day. Within the Orange Cap race, nevertheless, there’s not a lot distinction between these two. On this season, Delhi Capitals batsman Dhawan has scored 186 runs, whereas Maxwell has 176 runs in his account. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul hit an innings of 61 runs and he’s third within the Orange Cap race with 157 runs.

Dhawan’s innings overshadowed by Rahul-Mayank, DC beat PBKS by 6 wickets

AB de Villiers has additionally entered the top-5 batsmen concerned within the Orange Cap race. ABD scored 76 not out in opposition to KKR and is at quantity 5 within the Orange Cap race with a complete of 125 runs. KKR’s Nitish Rana was in a position to rating solely 18 runs and he’s at quantity 4 with 155 runs on this race.

Prime 5 batsmen to have scored the best runs in IPL 2021 up to now

Rank participant title Staff Run
1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 186
2 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 176
3 Lokesh Rahul Punjab kings 157
4 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 155
5 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 125

After the bowlers, the purple cap is presently adorned with the pinnacle of RCB’s Harshal Patel. Harshal took two wickets in opposition to KKR and thus has taken a complete of 9 wickets to his title this season. Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians is second within the race with seven wickets.

IPL Level Desk: RCB and DC attain top-2 with win

Prime 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant title Staff The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 9
2 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 7
3 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 6
4 Trent Bolt Mumbai Indians 6
5 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6

