IPL 2021: Should David Malan get a chance to replace Chris Gayle? Learn Gautam Gambhir’s answer

The Punjab Kings will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. There are discussions about this match that Punjab group can provide the possibility to world primary batsman David Malan in T20 Worldwide by dropping Chris Gayle. Gayle has scored 40, 10, 11 and 15 runs within the final 4 matches performed to date. On his exit, former India cricket captain Gautam Gambhir has given necessary recommendation to the Punjab group.

Chatting with ESPN Cricinfo, Gambhir mentioned, ‘Punjab mustn’t do that in any respect, as a result of Gayle can’t be in comparison with anybody. Evaluating Gayle with David Malan in T20 cricket is sort of a joke. Gambhir additional mentioned that David Malan is undoubtedly the primary T20 batsman on this planet, however it may be tough for him to play in Indian situations. If Punjab sends him to quantity three, he may be seen struggling at Chepak floor in Chennai.

Gambhir can also be not proud of Chris Gayle’s batting place. In accordance with him, Punjab ought to get Gayle a gap. Gambhir mentioned that opening this West Indies star cricketer as a substitute of quantity three fits him. Other than this, he additionally mentioned that, ‘The extra Gayle spends time within the center order, the extra runs will come off his bat. Gayle is such a participant who, if he performs 60 balls on any area, will certainly rating a century together with his bat. Talking on Chepauk’s sluggish pitch, Gambhir mentioned that the six overs of the powerplay at this floor would show to be crucial, in such a manner that if Punjab will get the opening with Gayle, then their group will certainly profit.

