IPL 2021: SRH captain David Warner’s pain after defeat against RCB

Within the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was given a goal of 150 runs by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match was performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, by which SRH at one time scored 96 runs for one wicket in 13.1 overs. It appeared that SRH would simply win this match. Captain David Warner was current on the crease after scoring 54 off 36 balls. He was caught by Kyle Jamieson to Daniel Christian and from right here the collapse of SRH’s innings additionally began. After this defeat, Captain Warner mentioned that it is rather troublesome to digest.

Warner mentioned after the match, ‘Our bowlers carried out effectively though Glenn Maxwell batted brilliantly for RCB. We couldn’t type a partnership. ‘ He expressed his displeasure at his batsmen, saying, “I’m very disenchanted that the pictures weren’t performed in opposition to the left-arm spinners by maintaining the bat straight.” He mentioned, ‘We now have three extra matches to play right here and the wicket is anticipated to be good forward. We’ll attempt to take wickets in Powerplay and construct a giant partnership.

SRH received the toss and determined to bowl first in opposition to RCB. RCB scored 149 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. In response, SRH may solely handle 143 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs and misplaced the match by six runs. Maxwell smashed 59 off 41 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match. RCB bowler Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed RCB in the identical over, dismissing Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in the identical over.