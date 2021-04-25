IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: Mohammad Kaif told Delhi Capitals which player of Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to survive

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels that how his staff performs the Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner on the sluggish pitch of Chepak within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match to be held right here on Sunday. Assured of the victory over Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals will attempt to proceed this rhythm towards Sunrisers Hyderabad as nicely.

Kaif mentioned, “How we play Rashid Khan goes to be essential for us on this pitch.” Kaif additionally mentioned that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been troublesome however his skilled batting line-up is unquestionably up for the problem. He mentioned, ‘Shikhar (Dhawan) is batting rather well and Smith batted nicely within the final match. Amit Mishra bowled fantastically within the final match and we even have Ravichandran Ashwin. Kaif mentioned, “Marcus Stoinis bowled nicely with the brand new ball within the final match and the best way Rishabh Pant is main the staff, particularly on the turning pitch, it has been signal.”

When requested about all-rounder Akshar Patel’s return to the Delhi Capitals staff after recovering from Kovid-19, he mentioned, “The steadiness of Delhi Capitals is now good”. He mentioned, ‘He has been an essential member of this franchise. He performed a key position within the staff’s runners-up final season and this 12 months might be no totally different. ‘