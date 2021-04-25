IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: Will Akshar Patel play for Delhi Capitals? This could be the playing XI of both the teams

Two matches are to be performed in the present day within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The primary match can be between Chennai Tremendous Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas the second match can be performed between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals. The second match is to be performed between SRH and Delhi Capitals on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7:30 pm. Each groups have gained their respective earlier matches and can attempt to keep on the profitable monitor. Kane Williamson had gone on to play for SRH within the earlier match and the collection of defeats was additionally damaged as he entered his workforce.

ARH has misplaced its first three consecutive matches, whereas Delhi Capitals are at quantity three within the level desk with three wins in 4 matches, whereas SRH is ranked seventh within the level desk. One other massive query can be whether or not Akshar Patel will play for Delhi Capitals on this match? Akshar was discovered to be Corona constructive and Uberkar has joined the workforce’s bio bubble.

Attainable enjoying XI of each groups

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s possible enjoying XI

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Siddardha Kaul.

Attainable enjoying XI of Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.