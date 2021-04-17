LATEST

IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Kieron Pollard achieved special status, joined club of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers

Mumbai Indians are going through Sunrisers Hyderabad within the ninth match of IPL 2021. Mumbai, batting first, have scored 150 runs for the lack of 5 wickets in 20 overs. On behalf of the staff, captain Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten innings of 36 from 22 balls within the 40 overs and Kieron Pollard batted arduous. Pollard additionally scored the longest six of IPL 2021 throughout his innings. With this, Pollard has additionally accomplished 200 sixes in his IPL profession.

Kieron Pollard has change into the fifth batsman to attain 200 sixes within the IPL. Subsequent within the listing are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Gayle holds the report for many sixes within the IPL, finishing his 350 sixes in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. Pollard now has a complete of 201 sixes in 167 matches. Pollard hit 3 sixes throughout his 36-run knock. Pollard hit the longest 105-meter six of IPL 2021 off Mujib ur Rehman.

Adam Milne is making his debut on this match for Mumbai, whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff has made 4 modifications of their taking part in eleven. Hyderabad have changed Virat Singh Abhishek Sharma, Mujib ur Rehman and Khalil Ahmed rather than Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem and T Natarajan. The Hyderabad staff has confronted defeat in each the matches they’ve performed to this point and that’s the reason the staff has come on the sector with 4 modifications.

