IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians bowlers did amazing, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in a thrilling match

Within the ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad had been defeated by Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. Chasing a goal of 151 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad had been bowled out for 137 runs in 19.4 overs. For Mumbai, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult took three wickets. Bairstow scored the best for Hyderabad by 43 runs. Other than them, Jaspreet Bumrah and Krunal Pandya took one wicket every. That is the second consecutive win for Mumbai Indians and with that it has reached the purpose desk.

Earlier, after Rohit Sharma’s greatest begin, Mumbai Indians scored a difficult rating of 150 for 5, batting first in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad within the Indian Premier League match on Saturday, because of an aggressive innings by Kieron Pollard within the final over. Rohit made an aggressive begin to the workforce by sharing a 55-run stand for the primary wicket with Quinton Dickock however after his dismissal, the Mumbai batsmen did not play overtly. Pollard hit a six off the final two balls of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s innings to take the workforce’s rating to 150 runs. He scored an unbeaten 35 in 22-ball innings with the assistance of three sixes and a 4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who’ve misplaced two consecutive matches, made 4 adjustments on this match and relied on younger gamers like Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and Mujib ur Rehman. After Mumbai’s choice to bat after successful the toss, Rohit and Quinton Dickock gave Mumbai a fast begin. Dickock made his intentions by hitting a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s first ball. Rohit hit fours and sixes in consecutive balls of Mujib ur Rehman within the third over. He additionally hit a giant six off Bhuvneshwar within the subsequent over. Mumbai acquired off to an important begin by scoring 53 runs with none loss within the powerplay.

Vijay Shankar, who got here for bowling within the seventh over, gave the primary success to the Hyderabad Sunrisers with Rohit’s wicket. Rohit hit two fours and two sixes in a 25-ball 32-run innings. Within the subsequent over of Shankar, Suryakumar Yadav hit a six however on the very subsequent ball he caught the bowler. After this, the Sunrisers bowlers didn’t enable Dickock and Ishan Kishan to play overtly. In the meantime, in Shankar’s third over, Rashid Khan dripped a tough catch of Dickock on deep backward squares.

Whereas attempting to hurry up the run, Dickock, nevertheless, was caught off the ball in 14 overs by Mujib Rahman. He scored 40 runs in 39 balls with the assistance of 5 fours. Mumbai’s workforce might rating just one 4 within the ninth to sixteenth over however Pollard hit a 105-meter-long six off Mujib’s first ball within the seventeenth over. It was the longest six of the present season.

It was the primary boundary for Mumbai after 26 balls. In the identical over, nevertheless, Ishan Kishan was caught by wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow. He might rating solely 12 runs in 21 balls. Vijay Shankar smacked Pollard’s straightforward catch off Khalil in 19 overs however Hardik (07) caught Virat off the subsequent ball and returned to the pavilion. Pollard hit the final two balls to take the workforce’s rating to 150 runs.

