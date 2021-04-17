IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma captured two big records, in this case Mahendra Singh Dhoni left behind

Within the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians face the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai have determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock have given Mumbai a stormy begin and the crew has scored over 50 runs with out dropping any wickets. In the meantime, Captain Rohit Sharma, who’s seen in the most effective rhythm, has named two large information. Rohit has surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni within the case of the very best variety of sixes by an Indian batsman in IPL historical past. With this, he has additionally accomplished 4 thousand runs as captain in T20.