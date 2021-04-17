IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Trent Bolt’s feet ruffle while fielding, funny camera captured in camera – see VIDEO

Mumbai Indians are going through Sunrisers Hyderabad within the ninth match of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai gained the toss and scored 150 runs, shedding 5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Johnny Bairstow and David Warner gave Hyderabad a stormy begin and the crew scored greater than 50 runs with out shedding any wickets. Trent Bolt has proved to be very costly on this match to this point and Bairstow scored 18 runs in his second over. The impression of poor bowling was additionally seen on his fielding and he fell on the sector in a really chaotic method chasing a ball.

This video of Trent Bolt is getting viral on social media and followers are having fun with it lots. Certainly, on the primary ball of the sixth innings of Hyderabad, David Warner hit a powerful shot and Frent Bolt, fielding at mid-off, ran again to cease the ball, however out of the blue his stability deteriorated and he fell on the bottom in a really humorous manner and Couldn’t save the foursome. This type of fielding of Bolt made bowler Krunal Pandya look very disenchanted.

Earlier, Mumbai got an incredible begin by Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock and added 55 runs in simply 6.3 overs for the primary wicket. Rohit Sharma, who was seen in wonderful contact, caught Virat Singh within the spherical of massive shot off Vijay Shankar and was dismissed by 40 runs. After Rohit’s dismissal, the Hyderabad bowlers utterly curbed Mumbai’s run-rate. Within the final over, Pollard performed a 22-ball 36-run innings to deliver the crew to a good rating of 150.