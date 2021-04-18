LATEST

IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: VVS Laxman said, why didn’t T Natarajan play against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad performed Khalil Ahmed rather than quick bowler T Natarajan towards Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Hyderabad made 4 modifications of their workforce yesterday. Regardless of this, he misplaced the match. Mumbai Indians beat Hyderabad by 13 runs. That is his third defeat in IPL 2021. Mentor VVS Laxman of Sunrisers Hyderabad defined why T Natarajan was not included within the workforce.

After the match was over, Laxman mentioned that Natarajan had a slight downside in his left knee. Given this, he was not included within the workforce. Addressing the post-match digital press convention, Hyderabad’s Mentor Laxman mentioned that the medical workforce would assess his harm and resolve what may occur subsequent.

Laxman was quoted as saying by the information company ANI that sadly we needed to miss him because of an issue within the knee of his left leg. We’re monitoring his harm and I’m positive that the Hyderabad medical employees will take the best determination which can be helpful for the franchisee. Khalil Ahmed, who performed for Hyderabad rather than Natarajan, did effectively in his first match. Khalil took one wicket for twenty-four runs in his 4 overs.

Virender Sehwag has praised Jaspreet Bumrah, why Mumbai Indians are the very best workforce of IPL

Laxman praised Khalil’s efficiency. He mentioned that I used to be very impressed with the way in which Khalil Ahmed bowled in his first match of the season. I believe he understood the circumstances effectively and bowled accordingly. Hyderabad subsequent play towards Punjab Kings on the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

