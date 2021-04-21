IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS: Kane Williamson returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad team, Punjab Kings made three changes

Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad within the 14th match of Indian Premier League. The match is being performed on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Punjab captain KL Rahul has determined to bat first by profitable the toss. On this match for Hyderabad, Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav have gotten a spot within the taking part in eleven, whereas Punjab has changed Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen within the staff instead of Jhay Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who’ve suffered losses in three consecutive matches, have made three modifications of their taking part in eleven. The staff has changed quick bowler Siddharth Name instead of Manish Pandey, whereas Kane Williamson has been changed within the squad by ousting Mujib ur Rehman. Additionally, Abdul Samad isn’t taking part in on this match resulting from Hemstring’s harm. Kedar Jadhav is making his debut for Hyderabad instead of Samad. Punjab Kings have included Moises Henriques and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen within the squad, excluding Jhay Richardson and Riley Meredith. Trying on the Chennai pitch, Punjab has changed Murugan Ashwin instead of Jalaj Saxena.

Punjab Kings needed to face defeat of their final match by the hands of Delhi Capitals. The efficiency of the staff’s quick bowlers has been disappointing to date this season with Zhai Richardson and Riley Meredith scoring runs. On the identical time, the Hyderabad staff has not been capable of open its profitable account even after taking part in three matches. Within the final match, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed to face an exciting match in opposition to Mumbai Indians by 13 runs.