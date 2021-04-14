IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB: When, where and how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad – Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming and live telecast of the match

Within the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will tackle Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. The match might be performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Each these groups have performed their one match every. Sunrisers Hyderabad needed to face defeat in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders. On the similar time RCB defeated Mumbai Indians of their first match. Each groups will attempt to strengthen their place within the league by profitable at this time’s match.

For RCB, Devdutt Padikkal could also be again in at this time’s match. He was discovered to be Corona optimistic, after which he recovered from the epidemic and joined the workforce. Washington Sundar opened with Virat within the absence of Padikkal. Rajat Patidar might have to take a seat out when Paddikal returns. Speaking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder could be given a spot within the enjoying eleven rather than Mohammad Nabi. Kane Williamson is just not able to play in the intervening time. Wriddhiman Saha can also get an opportunity in at this time’s match.

Tell us when, the place and how one can watch dwell telecast and dwell streaming of this match.

When and the place will this match be performed?

The sixth match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad might be performed on the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday 14 April.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss might be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch dwell telecast?

You possibly can watch the dwell telecast of the sixth match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch dwell streaming?

It is possible for you to to look at the dwell streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.