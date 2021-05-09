ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2021: Sri Lanka moves ahead to host the rest of the matches, said- the grounds will be ready

Avatar


After the corona virus spread in the IPL, it was decided to cancel the rest of its matches, after which many countries proposed to play the matches of the remaining season. But Arjun de Silva, head of the managing committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, said that we want to host the rest of the IPL season with us.

He has put forward this proposal for the month of September. According to some media reports, the name of UAE is included in BCCI’s top choice, that is, BCCI is considering completing the remaining season of IPL in UAE in September.

To this, De Silva says that yes, we have heard that the BCCI’s first choice is the UAE but Sri Lanka cannot be ignored for all the reasons. He further said that we are planning to host Lanka Premier League in July-August and the grounds will be ready for IPL 2021 season in September.

Related Items:

Most Popular

66
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
19
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
17
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top