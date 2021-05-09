IPL 2021: Sri Lanka moves ahead to host the rest of the matches, said- the grounds will be ready



After the corona virus spread in the IPL, it was decided to cancel the rest of its matches, after which many countries proposed to play the matches of the remaining season. But Arjun de Silva, head of the managing committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, said that we want to host the rest of the IPL season with us.

He has put forward this proposal for the month of September. According to some media reports, the name of UAE is included in BCCI’s top choice, that is, BCCI is considering completing the remaining season of IPL in UAE in September.

To this, De Silva says that yes, we have heard that the BCCI’s first choice is the UAE but Sri Lanka cannot be ignored for all the reasons. He further said that we are planning to host Lanka Premier League in July-August and the grounds will be ready for IPL 2021 season in September.