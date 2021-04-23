LATEST

IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar’s prediction, Devdutt Padikkal may get a place in Team India soon

Within the sixteenth match of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets because of Devdutt Padikkal’s century. That is his first century within the IPL. He and Virat Kohli shared an unbeaten 181-run partnership for the primary wicket. Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 runs. Former India veteran opener Sunil Gavaskar praised Padikkal and stated that this batsman will quickly be seen enjoying for Staff India.

Gavaskar advised Star Sports activities that he wouldn’t be shocked if he would quickly be seen enjoying in a format for India. As a result of they’ve that class and skill. He has scored quite a bit in top notch cricket and Ranji Trophy. Aside from this, he has scored large centuries. In 50-over cricket, he scores quite a bit and scores a century. He has scored quite a bit in home cricket in T20. So, if he comes into the Indian workforce quickly, he won’t be shocked in any respect.

RCB has had an incredible journey up to now in IPL 2021. He has received all 4 of his matches and is on the prime of the purpose desk. Alternatively, in Rajasthan, it has suffered a 3rd defeat in 4 matches and is at quantity seven with two factors. Within the match performed yesterday, Rajasthan batting first scored 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs, which Bangalore achieved by shedding no wickets in 16.3 overs.

