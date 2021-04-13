IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav hits the ball with a six, Hardik Pandya is not sure

The fifth match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians is at present being performed on the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. On this match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan gained the toss and selected fielding and invited Mumbai to bat. Mumbai had a poor begin and the crew misplaced the primary wicket within the second over as Quinton Dickock. After Dickock’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav got here to bat and eliminated the stress on the crew. Throughout this innings, he accomplished his fifty by hitting a powerful six towards quick bowler Pat Cummins.

This shot of Suryakumar was so large that Hardik Pandya sitting within the dugout couldn’t consider it and he stood up and checked out Suryakumar surprisingly. The six was 99 meters lengthy, wherein the ball fell exterior the stadium. Suryakumar confronted 36 balls on this innings and scored 56 runs with the assistance of seven fours and a pair of sixes. His innings was ended by Kolkata star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

On this match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has fielded the enjoying eleven of his earlier match whereas Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma made a change to switch South Africa’s Quinton Dickock within the enjoying eleven rather than Chris Lynn. Nevertheless, his resolution was not proved right and Dickock returned to the pavilion after scoring simply 2 runs from 6 balls. His innings was ended by Kolkata spinner Varun Chakraborty.