IPL 2021: Team undoubtedly lost to Chennai Super Kings, but Chetan Sakaria made a claim for Purple Cap by making it to the top 5

With the spin of Moin Ali and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs within the Indian Premier League on Monday. Chasing the goal of 189 runs from the Tremendous Kings, the Royals staff bowled nice balls from Sam Karan (2 for twenty-four) along with sturdy balls from Moeen (three wickets for seven runs) and Jadeja (two wickets for 28 runs). The entrance might solely rating 143 runs for 9 wickets. Rajasthan could have suffered a loss on this match, however the staff’s younger quick bowler Chetan Sakaria has put up a declare for the Purple Cap after performing brilliantly.

IPL 2021: Unable to fail once more, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson stated, I’ll proceed my type

Sakaria proved to be Rajasthan’s most profitable bowler on this match. He took the very best three wickets for 36 runs. The particular factor is that his wickets embody huge names like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With this, Sakaria has reached quantity 5 within the record of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 to date. He has a complete of 6 wickets in his identify. That is the second time in three matches that Sakariya has impressed the cricketing giants together with his bowling.

High 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant identify Workforce The wicket 1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 2 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 7 3 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 6 4 Trent Bolt Mumbai Indians 6 5 Chetan Sakariya Rajasthan Royals 6

Dhoni dives towards Rajasthan, followers bear in mind 2019 world

After the Purple Cap, speak of Orange Cap, the skilled Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is main by scoring 186 runs in three matches. Dhawan performed an excellent 92 within the earlier match and took the orange cap from Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who has a file of 176 runs. At quantity three on this record is Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who has 157 runs in his identify. The highest 5 batsmen additionally embody KKR’s Nitish Rana and RCB’s AB de Villiers, who’ve scored 155 and 125 runs respectively.

High 5 batsmen to have scored the very best runs in IPL 2021 to date