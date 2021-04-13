LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral

The observe session of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals caught everybody’s consideration lately, when the staff’s main quick bowler Umesh Yadav took a really diving catch throughout a dive. Throughout this time Umesh was bowling the staff batsman Ajinkya Rahane. The particular factor is that he caught this catch with the other hand. This catch is being mentioned on social media. Its video has been shared with the staff’s Twitter deal with.

Harshal Patel uncovered, impressed to turn into all-rounder when humiliated

Umesh Yadav will not be often thought-about as fielder however many individuals won’t be able to say this to observe this video. He was not included within the staff’s enjoying eleven within the opening match of IPL 2021, the place the staff defeated the three-time winner Chennai Tremendous Kings by 7 wickets. Delhi’s staff is such a match staff that features a complete military of wonderful quick bowlers. Outstanding amongst them are Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Enrich Noortje, Ishant Sharma and Avesh Khan.

If we take a look at Umesh Yadav’s worldwide profession, this bowler has seen many ups and downs in it. Regardless of being an everyday member of the Indian Take a look at staff, there have been lots of matches on his half. The identical is the case together with his restricted overs cricket profession. He performed the final Worldwide Restricted Over match two years in the past and through the IPL 2020 final yr he obtained an opportunity to play solely two matches. He was later launched by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This is the reason Rohit is paying further consideration to health after IPL 2020

