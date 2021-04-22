LATEST

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to do so in IPL

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ‘s successful streak continues within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RCB received by 10 wickets towards Rajasthan Royals. Devdutt Padyakkal returned for 101 and captain Virat Kohli scored 72 not out. Throughout this innings, Virat Kohli crossed the 6000-run mark within the IPL. Virat Kohli turned the primary batsman to take action in IPL historical past. Suresh Raina is at quantity two with the very best runs in IPL, with 5448 runs in his account.

IPL 2021: Raina touched Bhajji’s toes earlier than the match towards KKR-Video

Virat Kohli has scored 6021 runs in 196 IPL matches at a median of 38.35 and a strike price of 130.69. Virat has a complete of 5 centuries and 40 half-century in his account. With this win, RCB have once more reached the highest, overtaking Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) within the level desk. RCB have performed 4 matches and received solely 4. After successful the toss towards Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli determined to bowl first on this match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ajit Agarkar informed how IPL made Virat a greater cricketer

Rajasthan Royals scored 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shivam Dubey scored 46 and Rahul Tewatia scored 40 runs. Mohammad Siraj took three wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Aside from this, Harshal Patel spent 47 runs in 4 overs, but additionally took three wickets. RCB managed to win the match by scoring 181 runs with out dropping wickets in 16.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal was adjudged Man of the Match.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
45
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
43
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
40
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top