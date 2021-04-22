IPL 2021: Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to do so in IPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ‘s successful streak continues within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RCB received by 10 wickets towards Rajasthan Royals. Devdutt Padyakkal returned for 101 and captain Virat Kohli scored 72 not out. Throughout this innings, Virat Kohli crossed the 6000-run mark within the IPL. Virat Kohli turned the primary batsman to take action in IPL historical past. Suresh Raina is at quantity two with the very best runs in IPL, with 5448 runs in his account.

Virat Kohli has scored 6021 runs in 196 IPL matches at a median of 38.35 and a strike price of 130.69. Virat has a complete of 5 centuries and 40 half-century in his account. With this win, RCB have once more reached the highest, overtaking Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) within the level desk. RCB have performed 4 matches and received solely 4. After successful the toss towards Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli determined to bowl first on this match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals scored 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shivam Dubey scored 46 and Rahul Tewatia scored 40 runs. Mohammad Siraj took three wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Aside from this, Harshal Patel spent 47 runs in 4 overs, but additionally took three wickets. RCB managed to win the match by scoring 181 runs with out dropping wickets in 16.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal was adjudged Man of the Match.