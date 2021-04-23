LATEST

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli gave his biggest fan Ryan Parag an autograph on the bat, see photo

Within the sixteenth match of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets due to Devdutt Padikkal’s century. Other than him, Kohli scored 72 not out. Virat Kohli gave an autograph on the bat to Rajasthan Royals teen Ryan Parag. Ryan Parag is a giant fan of Virat Kohli. Rian Parag scored 25 in opposition to Rajasthan within the match performed in opposition to RCB on Thursday.

After the match was over, RCB captain Virat Kohli gave an autograph to Ryan Parag on the bat. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni typically provides autographs to younger gamers of the opposition crew on this method. Virat Kohli additionally gave him an autograph on the bat on Ryan Pollen’s request. Ryan Parag is a younger cricketer from Assam. Considerably, Ryan Parag considers Virat Kohli as his function mannequin. He mentioned that whereas giving, he needs to do Bihu dance with Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian crew. He additionally mentioned not too long ago that he needs to play cowl drive like Virat Kohli.

Speaking about tomorrow’s match, the Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, batted first and scored 177 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs, which was achieved by Bangalore with out shedding any wickets in 16.3 overs. Virat Kohli and Paddikkal shared an unbeaten 181-run partnership for the primary wicket. RCB has had a terrific journey to this point in IPL 2021. He has gained all 4 of his matches and is on the high of the purpose desk. Then again, in Rajasthan, it has suffered a 3rd defeat in 4 matches and is at quantity seven with two factors.

Kohli advised what Padikkal advised him when he bought near the century

