IPL 2021: Virat Kohli gets another blow after the crushing defeat against Chennai Super Kings, due to this he will have to pay 12 lakhs

Within the nineteenth match of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore misplaced to Chennai Tremendous Kings by 69 runs. Forward of Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round sport, the RCB group, adorned with star gamers, regarded utterly helpless. After the defeat in opposition to CSK, now captain Virat Kohli has acquired one other large blow. Kohli has been fined 12 lakhs resulting from gradual over price.

On this season of Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Eoin Morgan have additionally been fined 12 lakhs for gradual over price. Now Virat Kohli has additionally joined this checklist. In response to the Indian Premier League web site, RCB’s group couldn’t bowl their 20 overs inside the stipulated time, which led to Kohli being fined. Within the match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, nothing was proper for Virat Kohli and he couldn’t present something particular with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai performed a stormy innings of 64 runs in simply 28 balls and smashed 37 runs within the twentieth over of Harshal Patel. After this, Jaddu took 3 large wickets for simply 13 runs in his four-over spell and likewise scored a runout. Chasing a goal of 192 runs, the RCB group was shattered like enjoying playing cards and will solely handle 122 runs after dropping 9 wickets.