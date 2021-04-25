LATEST

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli gets another blow after the crushing defeat against Chennai Super Kings, due to this he will have to pay 12 lakhs

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the nineteenth match of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore misplaced to Chennai Tremendous Kings by 69 runs. Forward of Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round sport, the RCB group, adorned with star gamers, regarded utterly helpless. After the defeat in opposition to CSK, now captain Virat Kohli has acquired one other large blow. Kohli has been fined 12 lakhs resulting from gradual over price.

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja created historical past, embarrassing file for Harshal Patel

On this season of Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Eoin Morgan have additionally been fined 12 lakhs for gradual over price. Now Virat Kohli has additionally joined this checklist. In response to the Indian Premier League web site, RCB’s group couldn’t bowl their 20 overs inside the stipulated time, which led to Kohli being fined. Within the match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, nothing was proper for Virat Kohli and he couldn’t present something particular with the bat.

Virat Kohli agreed, Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly overshadowed RCB’s group

Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai performed a stormy innings of 64 runs in simply 28 balls and smashed 37 runs within the twentieth over of Harshal Patel. After this, Jaddu took 3 large wickets for simply 13 runs in his four-over spell and likewise scored a runout. Chasing a goal of 192 runs, the RCB group was shattered like enjoying playing cards and will solely handle 122 runs after dropping 9 wickets.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
55
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top