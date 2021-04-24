IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag furious over Rohit Sharma’s decision taken against Punjab Kings

Within the seventeenth match of IPL 2021 performed on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, Mumbai Indians suffered a 9-wicket defeat by the hands of the Punjab Kings. The Mumbai batsmen have been as soon as very upset with their efficiency. Barring captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar, the opposite batsmen of the crew couldn’t play on the crease. After the defeat towards Punjab, plenty of questions have been additionally raised over Rohit’s determination to have Ishaan Kishan batting above Suryakumar. Former India opener Virender Sehwag additionally appeared sad with the Mumbai captain’s determination and took on Rohit.

Speaking on the present of ‘Cricbuzz’, Sehwag mentioned, ‘The shape wherein Suryakumar is, he had a Fifty-studded again, possibly he might have used Powerplay extra accurately. See, he would have been out early, however his probabilities have been significantly better. You’re sending a batsman who has not scored from the final 4 matches and is hoping that he’ll rating runs, however is demoting a participant who has performed 2-3 matches within the final 4 matches. Has scored for you. When two-three wickets fell rapidly, that in-form grew to become a stress on the batsman.

The previous cricketer additional mentioned, ‘It will have been significantly better if they’d despatched Suryakumar contained in the powerplay. He might give the required momentum to the innings. One factor went properly and that Rohit and Suryakumar batted for 15-16 overs. He felt that his big-hitter batsman would bat within the final over, however that would not occur. Rohit promoted Ishaan Kishan to the quantity three place, however Ishaan might solely rating 6 runs after dealing with 17 balls. Suryakumar, who landed at quantity 4, performed an innings of 33 runs in 27 balls.